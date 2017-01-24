BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 59, BRUSSELS 39: Easton Clark's 15 points helped Hardin-Calhoun get past Brussels 59-39 Saturday evening in the big annual Crate Game.

The Warriors improved to 7-8 on the year.

Wes Klocke had 11 points for Calhoun while Gunner Armbuster and Jared Brackett each had 10. Brady Ellis led the Raiders with 13 points, with Reese Kiel adding eight.

"We had a nice effort in the Crate Game," Calhoun head coach Ryan Graner said. "The boys came back after a tough loss with good enthusiasm to start the game and it set the tone for all kinds of good play in the second half. Brussels was a little short handed, but they have a lot of talent coming up. The Crate Game is always fun."

CALHOUN TOPS TRIOPIA

Calhoun met Concord-Triopia at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the Beardstown Tournament and also won that game.

Easton Clark had 18 points against Triopia, Klocke had 16 points and Brackett had 14 points to lead the Warriors. Shawn Bell had 22 points for Triopia.

The game was tied at 21-all after one quarter, Triopia slipped ahead with a score of 35-31 at the half, then the Warriors outscored the Trojans 12-6 in the third quarter and 18-13 in the final period for the win.

"Tonight was what we needed to get back to 8-8," Graner said. "We didn't come out with quite the energy and we had a nice talk at halftime and a had a great defensive effort in the second half. We took care of the ball at a few crucial points."

Graner said he believes the Warriors have a lot of potential for the rest of the season.

"We just have to go out and play all the time," he said. "Our athleticism spurs our defense and when our defense is working we can stay with most teams. We are only a little past halfway in the season and nobody remembers January."

