NORMAL— Calhoun's girls' volleyball team secured a spot in the IHSA State Championship with a 25-15, 25-23 victory over Cessna Park in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Normal. The win marks the Warriors' 23rd consecutive match victory, solidifying their strong performance this season.

Kate Zipprich led the Warriors with nine kills, supported by Joy Hurley with eight kills and Abby Johnes contributing six. Stella Gress added three kills, while Lacy Pohlman and Aubrey Gilman each recorded two kills. On the defensive side, Josie Hoagland tallied nine digs, followed by Annie Wilson with seven, Hurley with six, and Gilman with five.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to their offensive efforts, Wilson served effectively, contributing 10 service points. Hoagland added eight service points, while Johnes and Gress each recorded six.

Cissna Park's Addison Lucht stood out with 12 kills, while teammates Sophie Luis and Josie Neukomm each added six kills. Despite the loss, Cissna Park has an impressive 35-4 record. They are set to face Hartsburg-Emden for third place at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Calhoun, now boasting a 38-2 overall record, will compete against Stockton, who also holds a 38-2 record, for the state title at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

More like this: