ALTON - Alton Little Theater will strike the set for CALENDAR GIRLS on December 12th - and then some wonderful Volunteer Elves will come in and put up a huge Christmas Tree and a festive setting for another three-day Musical Event. Kevin and Anne Frakes have assembled a group of friends of all ages, who will join them in singing some of the most beautiful Holiday music -- and there will be puppets and comedy and some very touching moments of script material that they discovered while putting together a Family-Friendly Musical Event for the whole family!

Jessica McCawley, Ian and Kya Wonders, and Marvin Short join Kevin and Anne for this joyous event the weekend before Christmas. The Frakes and their children performed in restaurants all around town and at ALT for many many years and decided to bring the arrangements of Holiday music they love to a whole new generation.

The Theater wrote and obtained a small grant which allows them to provide some tickets to children who might not otherwise have a chance to see live theater - and the other Elves at ALT will have some special treats available for ALL in the Dorothy Colonius foyer.

Tickets for " Remembering Christmas" are $20 for adults and $15 for Youth; available by Calling 618-462-3205 or through the website: http://www.altonlittletheater.org

Performance at 7:30 pm on December 17th and 18th, 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 19th.

