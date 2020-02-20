WHITE HALL - North Greene High School announced today that Caleb Watts will be taking over the reins of the North Greene High School baseball program.

"Our previous coach, Cade Reno is stepping down to spend more time with his family," North Greene High School Athletic Director Brett Berry said. "Coach Watts is our current high school boys P.E. teacher at North Greene High School. He is a 2014 graduate of Carrollton High School, where he played baseball for four years, and a 2018 graduate of Greenville University, where he played four years of baseball as well, winning two SLIAC Conference Championships in his tenure.

"Prior to coming to North Greene, Coach Watts was an assistant baseball coach at Mulberry Grove High School in 2018 and the assistant baseball coach at Carrollton High School in 2019.

"We are excited to add Caleb Watts to our coaching staff, to continue to build our high school baseball program."

