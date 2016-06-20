Name: Caleb Thomas Juhl

Parents:  Bobbi and Eric Juhl of Carrollton

Birth weight:  7 lbs  14 oz

Birth Length:  21 1/2 inches

Time :  11:03 AM

Date:  March 29, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Madeline Brannan (9)  Cash Brannan (7)

Grandparents: Tom & Deborah Juhl, Eldred; Bob & Vicki Schnelten, Carrollton

Great Grandparents:  Russell Juhl & Anna Palmer; Raymond & Janie Bland; All of Carrollton

 

