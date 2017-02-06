EAST ST. LOUIS – Edwardsville got the usual big contributions from its senior trio of Oliver Stephen, A.J. Epenesa and Mark Smith in their 81-70 win over East St. Louis on the road Friday night.

But junior Caleb Strohmeier set the tone for the Tigers' win with some key plays at the start of the game, including some baskets that helped EHS get off to an early lead on the Flyers; though Strohmeier finished with nine points, it was his scores and play that got Edwardsville off to a quick start out of the gates.

“They came out and were double-teaming Mark down in the post,” Strohmeier said. “He gave me a feed back to the corner and I just knocked it down; I was happy to do that.

“I've been working on my shot and glad we were able to start it out on a positive tone coming into the game.”

As the game went on, Edwardsville gradually wore down the Flyers and went ahead for good thanks to a spurt in the third quarter that got them ahead by double digits. “We just executed a good game plan that coach (Mike) Waldo drew up,” Strohmeier said. “We worked together and stuck to the game plan and came out with a victory.”

Friday's win was Waldo's 699th career win; his first shot at No. 700 comes Tuesday night at home against DeSmet.

Strohmeier believes it's an honor to be able to play for Waldo. “He's the best coach there is,” Strohmeier said. “There's so much you can say about him; he's the best coach you can play for. That sums it all up.

“He's the hardest worker I know; he watches film, gets us all ready and comes up with perfect game plans every game. That's why he's in the (Illinois Basketball Coaches Association) Hall of Fame, one of the best coaches ever in Illinois.”

