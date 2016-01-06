EDWARDSVILLE 62, EAST ST. LOUIS 61: Three free throws from Caleb Strohmeier with 1.3 seconds to go gave Edwardsville a come-from-behind 62-61 win over East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference thriller at East St. Louis Tuesday night.

The Tigers were staring adversity in the face; they trailed the Flyers by 14 points with under five minutes to go and were without A.J. Epenesa, who had fouled out. Oliver Stephen and Mark Smith then took over and led EHS back.

Smith had 18 points and Stephen 17 to lead the Tigers (10-3 overall, 5-0 in the SWC, good for sole possesion of the lead), with Epenesa scoring 11 and Strohmeier seven, including his game-winners. Arthur Carter led the Flyers (6-9 overall, 3-2 in the league; it was ESL's fifth loss in a row) with 12 points, with Kerion Chairs adding nine and Kenny Robertson seven.

The Tigers travel to O'Fallon's Panther Dome for a Friday night date against the Panthers; OTHS dropped a 51-41 decision to Belleville West Tuesday and fell to 2-11 overall, 0-5 in the league.

