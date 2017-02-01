BOYS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 86, GATEWAY STEM 52: Five Edwardsville players were in double figures as the Tigers defeated St. Louis Gateway STEM 86-52 on the road Tuesday night.

The Tigers, ranked second in this week's Associated Press Class 4A state basketball poll, improved to 19-1 on the year; the Jaguars fell to 8-6.

Caleb Strohmeier led EHS with 20 points and six rebounds; Jack Marinko had 19 points, Mark Smith 17 points and nine rebounds, Oliver Stephen 14 points and A.J. Epenesa 10 points and 16 rebounds.

The Jaguars were led by Tarel Morris' 17 points, with Miqueal Pillow-Smiley adding 10 on the night.

EHS visits East St. Louis Friday night, then returns home Feb. 7 against DeSmet.

