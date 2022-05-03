CAIRO – On April 29th, 2022, Mary Davis, a 68-year-old female from Carbondale, was found guilty on charges of First-Degree Murder and Concealment of a Homicidal Death during a jury trial in Alexander County.

Davis was convicted of the 2018 murder of 63-year-old Tomie Edwards. Edwards’ body was discovered by Kentucky authorities in the Mississippi River on May 22, 2018.

The murder investigation was led by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7. The Illinois State Police was assisted by the Cairo Police Department, Alexander County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Kentucky State Police.

A sentencing hearing for Davis is scheduled for June 29th in Alexander County court. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

