CAHOKIA — Cahokia Unit School District #187 Superintendent Curtis McCall Jr. announced Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, the cancellation of all tailgating activities on school property until further notice, citing concerns for student safety and compliance with state law.

The decision follows a letter from Sam Knox, assistant executive director of the Illinois High School Association, who raised concerns about alcohol consumption during tailgating events on district grounds. Knox referenced communications from Nicole Johnson, who had previously spoken with district officials and the school board regarding the issue and shared photographic evidence.

“I've been a high school A.D., so I understand these challenges, but the fact is that alcohol (along with tobacco and drugs) is not allowed on school property in the state of Illinois,” Knox wrote in his letter. “This isn't just an IHSA policy, it is a state law.”

Knox urged the district to address the matter directly. “I highly encourage your administration team to have a discussion with your board president and end the alcohol on school property. If people tailgate at home or somewhere else, you can't do anything about that. However, you can do something about what happens on your campus.”

Superintendent McCall described the cancellation of tailgating as a “difficult decision” but emphasized it was necessary “for the protection of our children and to address the following concerns.”

