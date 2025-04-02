EDWARDSVILLE – SeniorVashanti Reynolds(Cahokia, Ill.) from women's track and field has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after her performance at the SLU Speed/Power Festival on March 28, and the Billiken Invite on March 29.


Reynolds ran the 100m hurdles at the SLU speed/power festival, where she finished first out of 14, crossing the finish line at 14.08. She placed first out of 25 in the same event at the Billiken Invite with a time of 14.17.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

