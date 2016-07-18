Article continues after sponsor message

CAHOKIA - Pvt. Chrishawn Crosby, of Cahokia, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard July 8, 2016 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Crosby enlisted as a 12M, Firefighter, and will be assigned to the 662nd Engineering Detachment, Fire Fighting Team, based in Sparta, Illinois, upon completion of his training.

Crosby will attend Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and then attend Advanced Individual Training at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas.

Crosby received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill.

Crosby is a 2016 graduate of Cahokia High School. Crosby's family said they are very proud of him for enlisting with the ILARNG. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and M Company RSP congratulates Chrishawn and welcomes him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

