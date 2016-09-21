CAHOKIA, IL (09/21/2016)(readMedia)-- Pvt. Antione Gully Jr., of Cahokia, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Sept. 16 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Gully enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transportation Operator, and will be assigned to the Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Gully will attend basic combat training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and advanced individual training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for Motor Transportation Operator Specialist School.

He also received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill. He plans on attending Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville.

He is a 2015 graduate of Cahokia High School, his family said they are very proud of him for enlisting with the Illinois Army National Guard. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M RSP congratulates Antione and welcomes him into the ILARNG.

