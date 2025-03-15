COLLINSVILLE – Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site’s annual spring Native American Market featuring arts and crafts by more than 30 tribal-affiliated artists from across North America will take place April 5-6, 2025 at the Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St.

Artists will demonstrate and sell authentic Indigenous arts and crafts. Some available items include jewelry, ceramics, paintings, drawings, clothing, flutes, and woodcarvings. The event is open to the public, and admission and parking are free.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is just eight miles from St. Louis, off Interstates 55/70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road.

The site’s interpretive center exhibits and gallery will remain closed for most of 2025 for major mechanical renovations; however, the grounds are open daily from dawn until dusk. A water fountain and portable restrooms are in the Monks Mound parking lot, and dogs must always remain on leash.

Guided tours will begin May 1. To schedule a tour, call 618-346-5160. There is no admission fee for the site, but there is a suggested donation of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for students, and $15 for families. For more information, call 618-346-5160 or visit Cahokia Mounds online.

