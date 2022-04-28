COLLINSVILLE– The Cahokia Mounds Museum Society will host its annual Indian Market Days from April 29 through May 1 at Gateway Center in Collinsville.

The Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site currently is closed for construction, but the Museum Society, which supports the site’s activities, is hosting the annual Indian vendor fair at Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, just 10 minutes from the site.

More than 30 vendors from various tribal affiliations will have items of jewelry, sculpture, paintings, pottery, and more for sale. Visitors also can purchase Cahokia Mounds' items at a Cahokia Mounds Gift Shop table.

This free event supports Cahokia Mounds and complies with the Indian Arts and Crafts Act of 1990.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Gateway Center is easily accessible from the interstates and has ample parking.

