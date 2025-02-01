NEW ATHENS – State Representative Kevin Schmidt donated his pay raise for the month of January to Church Emergency Services New Athens (CESNA), in the form of a food donation. Schmidt has donated every month’s pay raise to a different local food pantry or charity organization throughout his district since voting against the pay raise for legislators.

“Our local charities need our help,” said Schmidt. “When the legislature voted themselves a pay raise last General Assembly, I promised to give the amount of the raise each month to a local organization that’s trying to help feed the hungry. When I went to Springfield, I didn’t go to serve myself, I went to serve my community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

CESNA is an ecumenical organization made up of churches in New Athens that assists people in need. More information can be found on their Facebook.

Local Scouts donated a birthday bag that will be used for one of the recipients who has a birthday in February. The bag has all the ingredients for a successful birthday celebration – cake mix, candles, and balloons. This bag will be given in addition to the regular donation.

Food and household goods are a fundamental need for our communities. Whether you’re facing temporary hardship or ongoing challenges, there are resources available to help. To find a food pantry near you, visit https://repschmidt.com/in-need-of-assistance-find-a-food-pantry-in-your-area/.

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County. For questions about Rep. Schmidt, please contact his office at 618-215-1050.

