CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - Cahokia Heights Police Department announced promotions for three officers this week, marking the first departmental advancements in more than two years.

Chief Thomas L. Trice promoted Sgt. Derek Ruberstell to Master Sergeant, recognizing his nearly three decades of service with the agency, including previous experience as a Cahokia Police Sergeant. Master Sgt. Ruberstell will take on the role of department policy expert and oversee several administrative duties aimed at advancing the department’s mission.

Additionally, Officer Jonathan Williams and Officer William Catanzaro were promoted to detective and assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. Both officers have more than 10 years of law enforcement experience and have been commended for their performance as patrol officers. Their new roles are expected to strengthen the department’s investigative capabilities.

“Join me in celebrating all of these dedicated officers who bring it every day and are committed to serving the citizens of Cahokia Heights with highest integrity and dignity,” Chief Trice said in a statement.

The department also announced it is hiring individuals interested in serving the community. Applications are available at the Cahokia Heights Police Department or by calling 618-332-4200 to request an application via email.

