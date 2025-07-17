CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - Cahokia Heights police are searching for two Metro-East men charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old resident.

John D. Davis, 24, of Washington Park, and Jovon O. Hamburg, 23, of East St. Louis, were charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office for the shooting death of Quan Vaughn.

Vaughn, who lived in the 300 block of Greystone Drive in Cahokia Heights, was shot on June 15, 2025, and later died from his injuries at Touchette Regional Hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

Neither Hamburg nor Davis is currently in custody. Authorities consider both men armed and dangerous and are urging them to surrender to the Cahokia Heights Police Department.

Police also ask the public to report any sightings of the suspects.

The Cahokia Heights Police number is (618) 337-9505.

More like this: