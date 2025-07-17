Officer Hampton was officially sworn in at the Cahokia Heights Police Department. Chief of Police Dr. Thomas L. Trice expressed pride in adding Hampton to the team, emphasizing the department’s dedication to leadership, equity, and making a positive impact within the community.

“I am proud to welcome the newest member of our team, Isaiah Hampton," Trice said in a statement.

The Cahokia Police Department is actively seeking individuals who value teamwork and are eager to contribute to a supportive and professional law enforcement environment.

“If you want to join an agency where you will be valued and work alongside men and women who work as a team, come join us!” Trice added.

Officer Hampton shared his motivation for joining the department: “The reason I have joined the Cahokia Police Department is to be part of a great family and great organization and to make the world a better place. I want to be part of that and part of the team.”

The addition of Officer Hampton reflects Cahokia Heights Police Department’s ongoing commitment to serving its community with dedication and integrity.

