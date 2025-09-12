GRANITE CITY — Five felony charges were filed against Montez Williams, 36, of Cahokia Heights, following a stolen ambulance pursuit that ended in a crash early Thursday.

The incident began on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, when a patient in a MedStar Ambulance took control of the vehicle shortly after paramedics arrived at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

A Madison County Sheriff's Deputy spotted the stolen ambulance, prompting a vehicle pursuit that extended through multiple surrounding communities with assistance from several law enforcement agencies.

The chase ended on Illinois Route 111 near South Roxana, where the ambulance swerved to avoid spike strips, left the roadway, and rolled over. Williams, the sole occupant, was taken into custody with minor injuries and transported back to Gateway Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced charges against Williams, including two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and offenses related to motor vehicles.

While at the hospital, Williams reportedly became combative, spat at nurses, and assaulted a police officer and a security guard, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said in the release.

Williams remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

Williams is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

