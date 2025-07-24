CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old child that occurred earlier this week in Cahokia Heights.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been investigating the incident for the past four days, with 20 investigators following up on more than 75 leads.

Article continues after sponsor message

Their efforts led to the arrest of 33-year-old Jeremiah A. Johnson of Cahokia Heights. Johnson faces charges of aggravated battery, mob action, and obstructing justice. He is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

The Major Case Squad continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and is urging community members to come forward with any information.

Tips can be reported to the Major Case Squad Command Post at 618-332-4277 or submitted through Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

More like this: