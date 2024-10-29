EAST ST. LOUIS – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred last month in East St. Louis. Eddie T. Johnson of Cahokia Heights faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. on Sept 22, 2024, when the East St. Louis Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 1500 block of Gaty Avenue. A male victim was driving in the area when he was struck by bullets fired from outside his vehicle. He was subsequently transported to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

Following the incident, the East St. Louis Police Department sought assistance from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation’s Public Safety Enforcement Group. Through a detailed investigation, Johnson was identified as the alleged shooter.

An arrest warrant for Johnson was issued by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on Oct. 22, 2024. Six days later, on Oct. 28, 2024, agents from the Public Safety Enforcement Group, along with the ISP Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Team South, the ISP Firearms Investigation Unit, and the United States Marshals Service, located and arrested Johnson in East St. Louis.

Johnson is charged with Aggravated Battery/Discharge of a Firearm (Class X Felony), Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm/Occupied Vehicle (Class 1 Felony), Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 2 Felony), and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (Class 3 Felony). No further information is available at this time.

