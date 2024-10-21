CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - Cahokia Heights authorities are investigating a fatal car accident that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man Sunday night, Oct. 20, 2024.

David Fayne, a resident of East St. Louis, died after losing control of his vehicle in the 600 block of Bond Avenue in Cahokia Heights.

The St. Clair County Coroner's Office confirmed Fayne's death, stating that he succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Cahokia Heights Police Department received a call regarding the incident at 10:34 p.m. Sunday. Fayne was driving a Chevy Cruze when he lost control of the vehicle.

The coroner's office reported that Fayne was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

As of Monday, no additional details regarding the circumstances of the crash were available.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

