BETHALTO - Due to an IHSA rule break, the Cahokia High School boy's basketball team had to forfeit their Regional Quarterfinal game against Civic Memorial.

The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at CM, has now been canceled and the Eagles have been given the automatic win.

This comes after a 32-game, 10-22 season for the Comanches. The problem is, that's one too many regular season games.

The IHSA rule book states that "no boys basketball team representing a member school shall, in any one season, participate in more than thirty-one (31) games, exclusive of the IHSA series."

Article continues after sponsor message

This rule is stated under 5.042 team limitations.

In a bizarre situation, the No. 6-seeded Eagles will advance to the Regional Semifinals where they'll take on the No. 2-seeded Triad Knights.

The Knights won both regular season games by scores of 46-37 back on Dec. 9 and 65-31 on Jan. 27.

The Knights finished their regular season at 25-6 and as Mississippi Valley Conference Champions.

"They're really good," CM head coach Lee Green said. "It's going to be tough, but we got them at home, so you never know."

The Regional Semifinal game between Triad and CM will be on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at Civic Memorial High School.

More like this: