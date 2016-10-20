SOUTH ROXANA – Byron Richards has been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver with a large $500,000 bond in Madison County.

South Roxana Police obtained the charges in the Richards case.

On May 31, 2016, the police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Smith Ave. in South Roxana. An investigation revealed that Richards was in possession of more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. The police recovered the methamphetamine, scales and other items of paraphernalia from Richards’ residence.

Article continues after sponsor message

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said Richards was shot in an apparent drug deal gone wrong. Coles said Richards was on parole at the time of the narcotics sales but was released by IDOC (Illinois Department of Corrections). After Richards recovered from his gunshot wound, the South Roxana Police Department applied for charges.

On Wednesday night, Coles said Richards is not in custody at this time.

More like this: