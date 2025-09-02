ROXANA - Father McGivney Catholic's girls volleyball team captured first-place in the Roxana Invite on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, with a 2-0 win over Jersey.

The girls' squad members are Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athletes of the Month for McGivney.

McGivney also upended Calhoun by a 2-0 margin in the semifinals on Saturday. In earlier action, McGivney defeated First Baptist Academy 2-0 and tied with Southwestern 1-1 and Civic Memorial on Aug. 25.

The Griffins host Greenville 1-1 on Tuesday with a 4-0-2 mark.

Mia Lieberman, a senior, had 14 kills against Jersey, a key to the victory. Elli Williams also added three kills in that matchup. Dia Villhard had 21 digs to lead the Griffins against Jersey, while Lieberman had 11 and Grace Weiser 10. Villyard had 12 service aces and Lieberman added 10.

Lieberman leads the team in kills for the season and blocks, while she is also the top performer with serving aces. Emerson Isringhausen is second with serving aces.

Villhard has 80 digs and teammates Isringhausen has 52, followed by Grace Weiser with 44. Grace Nesbit has 109 assists to lead the team.

