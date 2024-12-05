GLEN CARBON – Coach Cory Clouser and the Father McGivney Catholic High School boys basketball team have made a strong impression early in the 2024-2025 season, boasting a record of four wins against just one loss.

The team recently achieved a milestone by winning the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving Tournament, marking the first time in school history that they have claimed this title, with a close victory over Maryville Christian, 49-43.

The McGivney boys are the Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athletes of the Month.

Clouser described the start of the season as “amazing,” highlighting the collaborative effort that led to the tournament win.

“It was a team effort to capture the Mulberry Grove Tournament and to start so strong. We are getting contributions from everyone. I am very proud of our efforts,” he said.

Key players in this successful run include senior David Carroll and junior Chase Jansen, both serving as captains and helping to guide the team through its initial challenges.

The McGivney roster features a diverse group of athletes, including Carson Barone, Landon Hall, Aiden Wills, Tyler Jacobs, Owen Kolesa, Gus Range, Will Rakers, Henry Willenborg, Brendan Kayser, Hayden Apotheker, and Noah Chleboun.

Fans of the team will have an opportunity to see the Griffins in action when they face off against rival Metro East Lutheran High School on Friday night at McGivney.

