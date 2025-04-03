BLOOMINGTON - The Father McGivney Catholic boys' track and field team made history at the Illinois Top Times Invitational in Bloomington this past weekend.

The boys’ team set the tone early with a record-setting performance in the 4 x 800-meter relay. The quartet of Tyler Ahring, Liam Schmidt, Liam Boeving, and Will Rakers finished fifth overall, clocking in at 8:30.12, which marked an 11-second improvement from their previous best and set a new school record.

This result is significant as it is the first time a boys’ relay team from the Griffins has medaled at the indoor championships, head coach Jim Helton said.

In addition to their relay success, Lyle Biermann, Ahring, Schmidt, and Rakers also competed in the 4 x 400-meter relay, where they secured a ninth-place finish with a time of 3:40.81, narrowly missing out on the medal stand.

The McGivney boys who competed at Top Times are Byron, Petri, Carlson and Kalb Male Athletes of the Month for the Griffins.

The athletes and coaching staff remain focused on their ultimate goal of achieving All-State honors in the upcoming outdoor track and field season.

