CHARLESTON — Father McGivney’s 4x800 relay team of Will Rakers, Liam Boeving, Gus Range and Liam Schmidt secured a spot in the 1A IHSA State Track and Field Finals on Saturday, May 31, 2025, after finishing seventh in the preliminaries Thursday, May 29, 2025, with a time of 8:15.09 at the Charleston meet.

The boys are Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athletes of the Month for Father McGivney.

Speaking for the group following the qualifying round, junior Liam Schmidt said, “It is nice to qualify for the finals. We PR’d a month ago in the 4 x 800 relay. We have been working hard in practice. It is nice for things to come together. We thought we should win the heat. We took it out aggressively in the race. We ended up and qualified for the state finals.”

Schmidt added that the team’s goal was to qualify for state and earn a medal.

“We worked really hard in practice for the 4x800," he added. "We had ambitious goals going into this season and next,” he said.

The relay squad will compete in the finals Saturday in Charleston, aiming to build on their strong preliminary performance.

