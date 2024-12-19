GLEN CARBON - Will Rakers is a sophomore forward for Father McGivney Catholic's boys basketball team, and helps give the Griffins a needed boost when needed, making a positive contribution to the team while on the floor.

Rakers scored three points off the bench for McGivney in their 61-38 Gateway Metro Conference loss to Marquette Catholic on Dec. 17, and is currently averaging 1.3 points, and 1.2 rebounds-per-game, adding nine assists and three steals to his stat line for the Griffins.

"We started off strong this season, but these past few games have been tough losses, and just tonight is another example of it," Rakers said after the defeat. "We just need to get back up, just get back."

As Rakers sees it, there's no other way to get out of the slump except work your way out of it, and it's something his team is ready to do.

"Like one of our teammates said, we just can't get used to this feeling," Rakers said. "We've got to get back, practice hard, and just be prepared for each game."

The Griffins continue to work hard, despite the adversity facing the team at this time, and it's a core value that's taught at the school.

"That's what we always preach at our school," Rakers said, "just keep working hard."

As far as the remainder of the season goes, McGivney plays at the Breese Mater Dei Holiday tournament, and after the holidays, Rakers and his team are determined to shake out of the losses and play good basketball.

"We come in knowing the competition will be strong," Rakers said. "But we will go in expecting to win, and working as hard for it."

