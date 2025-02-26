David Carroll

GLEN CARBON - David Carroll, a senior for the Father McGivney Catholic boys basketball team, has made a major contribution to the Griffins this season.

Carroll broke a Griffins' boys single-game scoring record on Feb. 17, 2025, with a 39-point outburst. Nolan Keller had the previous mark of 35 points in one game.

The Griffins' senior played a key part in McGivney's 49-48 triumph over Bunker Hill in a regional game on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at McGivney Gym. He led the squad with 18 points against Bunker Hill.

Carroll is a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney.

McGivney, 15-17, plays Calhoun in the Raymond-Lincolnwood Regional semifinal at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

Carroll has averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game and has been a key for the Griffins throughout the season on the floor as a player and also off the floor with his leadership skills.

The IHSA 1A playoffs are this week and it is something Carroll has looked forward to.

Carroll was excited about post-season play when he was interviewed after a solid performance where he again led the team in scoring.

“I feel confident,” Carroll said of the Griffins' regional possibilities. “We know it’s going to be tough, we know it’s not going to be easy. But we know the teams we’re going to play, and we’re going to do our best against them, and put our best foot forward.”

