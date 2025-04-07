GLEN CARBON - Patrick Gierer, a sophomore hitter for the boys' volleyball team at Father McGivney Catholic, has had an outstanding start to his 2025 season and has helped the Griffins get off to a 4-4 start.

Gierer thus far has served up 11 points and an ace, with 29 kills, a total of six assists, eight blocks, and 46 digs in his first eight matches of the season. He played very effectively in McKinney's win over Bunker Hill 25-10, 25-13 at the McGivney gym on April 3, 2025.

In his post-match interview, Gierer feels that the Griffins are starting to come together as a team, and are ready to open up and go on a big roll.

"I'm feeling really good," Gierer said. "These past few games, we've really started to come together, and I'm really excited for the rest of the season."

The preseason training went very well for the Griffins, he also felt, and the team had fun preparing for the 2025 campaign.

"Oh, yeah," Gierer said. "A lot of fun."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Gierer is also a goalkeeper for the boys' soccer team, and he feels that both soccer and volleyball complement each other exceptionally well.

"They balance each other out," Gierer said. "Both of them kind of gain a little bit of my vertical, get up there to hit in volleyball, and get up there to grab balls in soccer. So, they complement each other very well."

As far as goals and aspirations for the season, Gierer keeps things simple and straightforward.

"Same as Jack (Bukovac)," Gierer said. "Just win, get as many kills as possible to help out the team, and just keep on moving throughout the season."

There is also a feeling of confidence and excitement among the Griffins players now, and Gierer and his teammates enjoy being around each other during practices and matches.

"Oh, it's awesome," Gierer said. "Every practice is fun, every game is fun. We have a great atmosphere, and just everything is fun."

Having fun is the main idea, of course, but Gierer also has some goals he would like to achieve for the season as well.

"Obviously, I'm hoping we can go as we can in the playoffs," Gierer said. "State is the goal, but we'll take what we can get."

More like this: