GLEN CARBON - Carson Barone, a sophomore point guard at Father McGivney Catholic High School, has demonstrated early in the 2024-2025 boys basketball season that his future looks bright as a Griffins' athlete.

The young guard, who is the son of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville coach Brian Barone, has been recognized as a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for his early contributions to the team.

Barone's performance has drawn attention from his coach, Cory Clauser, who praised the player's basketball intelligence and potential.

"He has great potential," Coach Clauser said. "He is a great ball player and he loves basketball.

In a recent game against Metro East Lutheran on Friday, Barone contributed seven points, showcasing his skills as both a ball handler and an offensive leader on the court. He takes pride in his ability to play both ends of the court and effectively run the Griffins' offense.

Having played as a freshman at both the freshman and junior varsity levels and now on varsity, he continues to refine his skills. Both Coach Clauser and his teammates recognize the promise he holds for the future of the program.

The Griffins opened the season with an outstanding 4-0 mark under Coach Clauser and with Barone in the point guard role.

