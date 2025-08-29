GLEN CARBON - Drew Kleinheider was part of the "heart and soul" of the Father McGivney Catholic boys baseball team this past season. He has played the past three years as the starting shortstop and was one of the captains for his high school baseball team. McGivney was 38-4 overall during last year's baseball season.

He played in every game during his senior season, and Kleinheider never went a season without recording more than 50 hits. He finished with a batting average of .413 last year.

Kleinheider is a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Kleinheider’s offensive contributions were matched by his speed and versatility. Last season, he stole 49 bases, showcasing his ability to impact the game on the basepaths. Known for his grit and consistent performance, he frequently hit third in the batting order and was a key run producer for his team.

He was a guard for the Griffins boys' basketball team.

Defensively, Kleinheider maintained a high standard at shortstop, handling a large number of chances with a fielding percentage of .965. Griffin's Head Baseball Coach Chris Erwin noted his reliability, saying he made an out in the field any time he was given the opportunity.

Wearing jersey No. 28, Kleinheider’s all-around skills and leadership made him an indispensable player for his team.

