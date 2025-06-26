GLEN CARBON - Justin Terhaar, a senior from Father McGivney Catholic High School, concluded a historic baseball season and is set to continue his athletic career at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Terhaar, who played third base and earned first-team all-state honors, finished the season with a remarkable .521 batting average and broke the school's all-time record with 62 hits.

Terhaar is a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Coach Chris Erwin praised Terhaar’s performance and character, and said, “He had a season that will go down in the history books from a McGivney standpoint. Justin drove in 52 runs, many in key moments to extend leads, including in the state championship game. He consistently came up with big hits and made great plays at third base. He is a great young man, super respectful, one of the first guys for practice and one of the last to leave.”

Terhaar also earned first-team all-state status and was a second-team Prep Baseball Illinois (PBR) all-state selection, which includes players from all four classes. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 205 pounds, Terhaar is known for his speed, clocking a 6.6-second 60-yard dash and stealing 37 bases during the season.

Coach Erwin noted Terhaar’s potential at the collegiate level, stating, “He projects well in college.”

Terhaar’s achievements have set a high standard for future players at Father McGivney Catholic and underscore his readiness for the next chapter in his baseball career.

More like this: