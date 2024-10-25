GLEN CARBON - The Father McGivney Catholic girls tennis team had an incredible season in 2024 under head coach Brian Taylor and two girls - Kennedi Taylor and Natalie Beck - emerged as state qualifiers in doubles. Kennedi is Brian's daughter.

The two girls recorded two state wins at the IHSA 1A Tournament in Chicago.

Beck and Kennedi Taylor are Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athletes of the Month for the Griffins.

In the first round at state, Kennedi Taylor and Natalie Beck of Father McGivney defeated Flora’s Elise Duke and Jenny Powlless 6-0, 6-4. Taylor-Beck won their second match 6-0, 6-3, over Ana Dujurosvic and Margaret Anos of Lagrange Park (Nazarene Academy). In round three, the Griffins pair lost to Mia Kinkelaar and Ellie Link of Effingham (St. Anthony) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in a highly competitive match.

Taylor said he was "extremely proud" of Kennedi and Natalie for qualifying for state for a third year in a row.

"Watching them synchronize their game on the court is truly exciting," he said. "Their chemistry is built on confidence, friendship and the belief that if you help your partner improve, we all benefit as a team."

