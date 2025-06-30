GLEN CARBON - The Lady Griffins varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams from Father McGivney Catholic High School concluded the Alton Summer League with a playoff tournament, showcasing strong performances in their respective divisions.

The tournament took place recently in Alton, where the varsity team entered the playoffs as the third seed. The Lady Griffins varsity squad remained undefeated throughout the tournament, winning all four matches and every set, finishing with an 8-0 record and securing first place.

The Father McGivney girls volleyball squads are Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athletes of the Month for the Griffins.

Meanwhile, the junior varsity team earned the highest seed among JV teams, entering the playoffs as the sixth seed. The JV squad ended the tournament in fifth place, dropping two matches to varsity teams, including one loss to their own varsity Lady Griffins.

The school congratulated both teams on their successful performances and noted the tournament as a solid start to the preseason.

