Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete Of The Month: Griffins' Izzie Vernasky Named Special Mention In IHSA Class 1A All-State Team
GLEN CARBON - Izzie Vernasky, a 5-foot-8 senior at Father McGivney Catholic High School, has earned recognition as a special mention member on the Illinois Coaches Basketball Association IHSA Class 1A team and as a first-team selection for the All Gateway Conference team.
She is a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for McGivney.
Throughout the basketball season, Vernasky emerged as a leading scorer for the Griffins, showcasing her abilities as a strong rebounder and defensive player. Her contributions on the court were noted by her coach, Jeff Oller, who praised her performance, and said, "Vernasky was a fantastic player and did a great job all season for the Griffins."
Oller expressed pride in her achievements, highlighting her all-conference and all-state selections.
In addition to her basketball accolades, Vernasky is also recognized as a standout athlete in other sports.
She has made significant contributions to the volleyball and softball teams at McGivney Catholic, further solidifying her reputation as an all-around athlete.
