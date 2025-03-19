Izzie Vernasky.GLEN CARBON - Izzie Vernasky, a 5-foot-8 senior at Father McGivney Catholic High School, has earned recognition as a special mention member on the Illinois Coaches Basketball Association IHSA Class 1A team and as a first-team selection for the All Gateway Conference team.

She is a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for McGivney.

Throughout the basketball season, Vernasky emerged as a leading scorer for the Griffins, showcasing her abilities as a strong rebounder and defensive player. Her contributions on the court were noted by her coach, Jeff Oller, who praised her performance, and said, "Vernasky was a fantastic player and did a great job all season for the Griffins."

Oller expressed pride in her achievements, highlighting her all-conference and all-state selections.

In addition to her basketball accolades, Vernasky is also recognized as a standout athlete in other sports.

She has made significant contributions to the volleyball and softball teams at McGivney Catholic, further solidifying her reputation as an all-around athlete.

