GLEN CARBON — Sophomore Sarah Hyten is making waves in the world of high school golf, showcasing her talent at Father McGivney Catholic High School. Recently, she earned All-State honors after finishing fourth in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) 1A State Finals for 2024. Additionally, Hyten was named to the first-team all-Gateway Conference girls golf squad.

She is a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

Hyten, a member of the class of 2026, has consistently demonstrated her skills on the course, maintaining a strong academic record with a GPA of 4.32 as an honors student. Her golf prowess is reflected in her current Golf Handicap Index (GHIN) of +1.2 and her impressive rankings: 703 nationally, 193 in her class, and 5th in the state, with the same ranking among her peers in the class of 2026.

The young athlete has also qualified for the USGA Women's Amateur Four Ball, further highlighting her competitive edge. During the 2024 fall high school tournament season, Hyten averaged a score of 71.5, contributing to her seven high school tournament victories. She was named the Metro East Golf Coaches Player of the Year for both 2023 and 2024.

Reflecting on her journey in the sport, Hyten said: "Golf has given me so much over the years. The game has taught me skills like patience, discipline, and teamwork that will help me succeed as a college athlete. I am committed to pursuing my passion for golf while furthering my education."

She trains at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville. As she continues to excel in both academics and athletics, Hyten is poised for a promising future in golf.

