GLEN CARBON — Father McGivney Catholic High School's girls cross country team has made a significant mark in the sport, with seniors Elena Rybak, Jane Cummins, and Isabella Harris contributing to the program's success. The team has qualified for the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) 1A Cross Country State Championships in Peoria for four consecutive years, a feat that head coach Jim Helton attributes to their dedication and talent.

In a recent statement, Helton praised the seniors, saying, "Our seniors Elena Rybak, Jane Cummins, and Isabella Harris were part of 4-straight IHSA 1A Cross Country State Championship qualifications; excellence in the making."

Cummins, who has been recognized as a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for the Griffins, expressed her enthusiasm for the sport in an interview earlier this season.

"I always looking forward to running in Peoria," she said, highlighting the excitement surrounding the upcoming competitions. As one of the few seniors on the team, Cummins has taken on a leadership role, emphasizing the importance of guiding her teammates.

Cummins posted a P.R. time of 18:05.9 in the IHSA Sectional at Benton and placed seventh. She also ran a time of 18:44.0 in the Trenton Regional. She was third in the Gateway Metro Conference Championships on Oct. 12, 2024, with a time of 19:33.9.

Reflecting on her passion for running, Cummins stated, "I love running a lot. I don’t know how people don’t run."

Jane's commitment to both cross country and track and field is evident, as she eagerly anticipates practices and races alike.

As the track and field season looms ahead, Cummins and the Griffins' girls' team continue to prepare for future competitions, aiming to build on their legacy of excellence in cross country. The girls also will also have a new track to train and compete on in the spring and Cummins will be one of the most excited McGivney girls runners to step foot on it once the season begins.

