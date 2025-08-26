ALTON - Kennedi Taylor has had an illustrious girls' tennis career at Father McGivney Catholic High School, but on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at the Alton Doubles Tournament at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, she secured her 100th win, a landmark accomplishment in high school tennis.

Father McGivney Catholic High School secured second place overall as a team at the Alton Invitational tennis tournament held Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at Gordon Moore Park.

The event highlighted the achievements of doubles team Natalie Beck and Kennedi Taylor, who also won Flight A and received the sportsmanship award.

Beck is a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete of the Month. Beck was also recently a recipient of the same honor.

Taylor and Beck are both three-time state qualifiers in doubles. Their performance contributed significantly to McGivney’s strong team showing.

The Alton Invitational provided a competitive platform for local high school tennis players to showcase their skills and prepare for upcoming competitions.

