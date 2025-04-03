BLOOMINGTON — Father McGivney's Lilly Gilbertson emerged as a standout performer at the Illinois Top Times Invitational, showcasing her sprinting prowess in multiple events this past weekend. The meet, often regarded as the unofficial state indoor track and field championships, took place in Bloomington.

Gilbertson, a senior, made her mark early in the competition by setting a personal record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.85 seconds. She finished seventh in the finals, clocking in at 7.88 seconds, which earned her the first medal of the day.

In the 400-meter event, Gilbertson replicated her runner-up finish from the previous year, improving her time significantly to 57.75 seconds, a mark that ranks among the top six in all classes. Despite her strong performance, she fell just 0.41 seconds short of claiming the championship.

Gilbertson's success continued in the 200-meter race, where she secured another podium finish, taking second place with a time of 25.62 seconds.

Her achievements have not gone unnoticed. Gilbertson was named the Byron, Petri, Carlson, and Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney.

Head girls' track coach Jim Helton expressed confidence in Gilbertson's abilities, stating she is "primed for a fantastic outdoor season."

As the indoor season concludes, Gilbertson's performances have set a promising tone for the upcoming outdoor track events.

