EDWARDSVILLE - Elise Thompson, a junior for the Father McGivney Catholic girls swimming team, had a breakthrough performance for herself and the Griffins at the IHSA sectional meet on Nov. 9, 2024, at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville.Thompson was a part of the 200-yard medley relay team that finished sixth in 2:15.37. earning a medal, and also was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:11.51. She also had a time of 2:28.37 in the 200-yard individual medley and was the anchor for the 200-yard freestyle relay team that came in at 2:00.70, all excellent efforts.

In a post-meet interview, Thompson felt she swam well, and was very proud of her two medal-winning performances.

"Personally, I think I did very well," Thompson said. "The relay I was part of took sixth place, and individually, in the 100 breaststroke, I took fifth place. So, I think I did pretty well, personally."

For such a young program such as the Griffins have, it's a very good start, indeed.

Yeah, I think the program's going to go really well," Thompson said, "and I think swimming's going to grow more. Swimming's going to be a big thing."

Going into the meet, Thompson was aspiring for higher achievements but felt she and her team members were on the right track.

"I would say personally, I would have preferred our relay to place higher than it did," Thompson said, "but we did really well, I think. And I would have liked to place higher, individually, preferably with a state time. But I did not get that today, which is another goal to set for next year."

Thompson definitely has her sights set on swimming in the state meet in 2025, and will continue to work towards that goal.

"Next year is my senior year," Thompson said, "so I would say, probably, I have a pretty good chance of making state next year if I continue training, and practicing, and working hard."

Thompson's future is indeed bright and is looking ahead to it very much.

"I am, yeah," an enthusiastic Thompson said. "I'm looking forward to continuing swimming, and going to college, and a whole bunch of other stuff."

She plans on swimming in college, and hasn't yet made a commitment to any school as of yet. Thompson is looking at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Ia., and Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Wherever she decides to go to school, she's looking ahead to college and swimming well.

