GLEN CARBON — Natalie Beck has distinguished herself as a versatile athlete at Father McGivney Catholic High School, excelling in soccer, tennis, and basketball. As a junior during the 2024-2025 school year, Beck played a key role in the soccer team’s success and is set to return for the 2026 season.

Beck’s impact was especially notable on the soccer field, where she played center forward and served as a primary offensive option for the Griffins. Matt McVicar, McGivney’s soccer coach, praised her work ethic and demeanor, describing her as “soft spoken” and “a good example of what it takes to be a McGivney soccer player.”

He added that Beck gives “100 percent” effort in every aspect of the game.

Beck is a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

In addition to soccer, Beck has achieved extraordinary success in girls' tennis, partnering with doubles player Kennedi Taylor to secure multiple state finishes.

Beck has also been an important contributor to the basketball team, further demonstrating her athletic versatility.

Beck’s continued commitment to multiple sports highlights her dedication and skill as a student-athlete at Father McGivney Catholic High School. She is also an exceptional honors student at McGivney.

