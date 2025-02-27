SPRINGFIELD – When anglers purchase an Illinois fishing license, they’re paying for more than fishing privileges for the year. They’re investing in conservation, education, and economic activity all over the state.

Illinois fishing licenses – among the most affordable in the nation – go on sale March 1 for the 2025 season. Fishing license purchases help enhance the outdoor experience for everyone and ensure future generations can enjoy Illinois’ vast aquatic resources.

“The successful management of quality fishing opportunities relies on the commitment and support of anglers, and that starts with buying a fishing license,” said IDNR chief of fisheries Mike McClelland. “By purchasing a fishing license, anglers are ensuring sport fishing, hatchery production, and habitat enhancements are here for current and future generations to enjoy in communities throughout Illinois.”

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources division of fisheries is supported by the sale of fishing licenses and associated stamps. General revenue from Illinois tax dollars does not fund vital fisheries programs, such as research, fisheries management, hatchery operations, invasive species prevention, outreach, and other initiatives.

Additionally, the Sport Fish Restoration Program of 1950, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, distributes funding to states through the federal excise tax on purchases of fishing equipment, motorboat fuel, and outdoor accessories. The distribution is based on land size and each state’s fishing license sales.

Illinois fishing licenses and stamps for 2025 will be available for purchase online and at IDNR license and permit vendor locations beginning Saturday, March 1. Licenses for the 2024 season do not expire until March 31. A standard, non-discounted resident fishing license costs only $15.

All license and stamp fees can be reviewed online. Anglers 16 and older are required to have a fishing license in Illinois. Exclusions apply to active-duty military and people with disabilities. Visit https://ifishillinois.org for more information about fishing in Illinois.

