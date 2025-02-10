ROXANA — In a closely contested matchup on Friday night, East Alton-Wood River's girls' basketball team fell just short against rival Roxana, losing 47-46 at Roxana High School. The game, held on February 7, 2025, was highlighted by a dramatic finish, with Roxana's Lily Daughtery sinking two free throws with just 2 seconds remaining to secure the victory.

East Alton-Wood River's offense was led by Kaylynn Buttry and Lily Tretter, who each contributed 14 points despite battling illness. Head coach Lyndsey Perez praised her team's effort, noting that they were determined to improve their historical performance against Roxana. "My girls came to Roxana ready to play," Perez said. "We have historically not performed well against our rivals, and we wanted to change that."

The game marked a significant moment for the Oilers, who were previously without senior point guard Milla LeGette due to a fractured foot sustained earlier in the season. Perez acknowledged the challenges faced by her team, and said, "It would have been nice to come out with the W after such a back-and-forth battle, but unfortunately, that wasn't in the cards for us."

Despite the loss, the Oilers demonstrated resilience throughout the game.

"My starters had great games on both ends of the floor," Perez noted. "We weren't perfect, and at times made silly passes or got caught out of position defensively, but overall we played as we wanted, together." The coach also highlighted the performance of Jordan Ealey, who was tasked with defending Daughtery, as well as the contributions of Averi and LeGette in controlling the paint.

Buttry Leads Oilers With 20 Points

The following day, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, East Alton-Wood River faced Marquette in the Mike Fahnestock State Farm Shootout at their home gym. Buttry led the Oilers with 20 points, while Tretter added 10. Despite their efforts, the Oilers lost to Marquette 59-41, bringing their season record to 8-18. Marquette improved to 19-10 with the victory.

On Monday, the Oilers play at home against Wesclin and on Thursday at home against Salem.

