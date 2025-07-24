MILLSTADT - A local family farm has grown into a beloved spot in Millstadt, and community members can come check it out for themselves at an upcoming balloon glow and triathlon.

On Sept. 5, 2025, Buttercup Ranch and Creamery will host a balloon glow featuring a concert and five to ten balloons. This will be followed by the CiderMan Sprint Triathlon on Sept. 6. Mary MacKeen, who owns the ranch with her husband Rich, shared that the events are a fun way to give back, with 20% of all proceeds from the weekend going to local first responders.

“We just want to help out the community,” MacKeen said. “We feel really blessed that we have this place, but we just want other people to enjoy it as we enjoy it.”

On Sept. 5, entrance to the balloon glow costs $20. You can also enjoy a concert by Scott Vignassi’s Big Little Big Band, featuring a “spot-on” Frank Sinatra impersonator, MacKeen said.

The fifth annual CiderMan Sprint Triathlon follows the next day on Sept. 6. MacKeen encourages people to come out and give it a shot. She noted that the triathlon is flexible, and you can create a relay team or only complete one leg of the race as desired.

The first CiderMan event was held on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, which encouraged the family to donate proceeds to local first responders. MacKeen explained that Rich flew in the Air Force with Jim Ogonowski, the brother of John Ogonowski, who piloted Flight 11 on 9/11. It was an easy decision to create the event partly in his honor to give back to first responders.

“We do that in honor of 9/11, just people who lost their lives,” MacKeen said. “When [Rich] saw his friend on the TV the next day talking about his brother, he was really surprised about that. We wanted to do it in honor of his brother, John Ogonowski.”

When the MacKeen family isn’t hosting major community events, the farm keeps them busy at Buttercup Ranch and Creamery. They offer camping, an Airbnb, and a wedding venue. They’re also working to become a certified dairy and cheesery.

Rich and Mary went on their first date in 1987; they saw “The Princess Bride.” As they raised their six children, they bought the farm and named their first cow Buttercup after the movie. At its heart, Buttercup Ranch and Creamery is a family farm that the MacKeens are proud to share with others.

The family hopes to welcome many people on Sept. 5 and 6. MacKeen emphasized that the events are going to be a lot of fun while giving back to a great cause.

“We want people to enjoy themselves,” she added. “We’re excited.”

For more information about Buttercup Ranch and Creamery, visit their official website at Buttercup-Ranch.com. To register for the triathlon, click here.

