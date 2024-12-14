EDWARDSVILLE 58, BELLEVILLE EAST 48: Edwardsville hit a pair of big threes late to give East their first loss of the year in a close game at the Belleville East gym.

Miccah Butler led the Tigers with 17 points, while Herb Martin hit for 13 points, and Bryce Pryor added 11 points.

Pryor scored a pair of three-pointers late in the contest to help secure the win for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 6-1, while the Lancers go to 7-1.