Butler, Martin, Pryor, Shine For Tigers: Edwardsville Hands Belleville East First Loss Of Season
EDWARDSVILLE 58, BELLEVILLE EAST 48: Edwardsville hit a pair of big threes late to give East their first loss of the year in a close game at the Belleville East gym.
Miccah Butler led the Tigers with 17 points, while Herb Martin hit for 13 points, and Bryce Pryor added 11 points.
Pryor scored a pair of three-pointers late in the contest to help secure the win for the Tigers.
Edwardsville is now 6-1, while the Lancers go to 7-1.