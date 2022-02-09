Our Love Story:

The Couple: Butch and Juanita Davis from Cottage Hills

Date Met/Started Dating: December 16, 1997

Briefly Describe First Date: Movies and Taco Bell

Date Married: October 16, 1999

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Camping, church, window shopping and just spending time together.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Talk things out, don't go to bed upset, and tell each other that you love each other.