Butch & Juanita's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Butch and Juanita Davis from Cottage Hills
Date Met/Started Dating: December 16, 1997
Briefly Describe First Date: Movies and Taco Bell
Date Married: October 16, 1999
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Camping, church, window shopping and just spending time together.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Talk things out, don't go to bed upset, and tell each other that you love each other.