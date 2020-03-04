Listen to the story

ALTON - Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said it is a busy time in the city right now with street projects.

Article continues after sponsor message

One such area was today on Treemont Street in Alton.

Barnhart said: "We are paving early this year."

A small segment of State Street closed on Tuesday was reopened today, Barnhart said. Illinois-American sewer project was responsible for that project.

More like this: