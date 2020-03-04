Busy Time With Street, Sewer Projects in Alton
March 4, 2020
ALTON - Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said it is a busy time in the city right now with street projects.
One such area was today on Treemont Street in Alton.
Barnhart said: "We are paving early this year."
A small segment of State Street closed on Tuesday was reopened today, Barnhart said. Illinois-American sewer project was responsible for that project.
